Russia, ASEAN deepen security coordination — Lavrov

VIENTIANE, July 26. /TASS/. Russia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are deepening coordination in the security sphere, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"For more than three decades our relations have acquired a truly comprehensive character. Purposeful work is underway to deepen coordination in the spheres of politics and security, countering modern challenges and threats. We see positive dynamics in practical areas, including the economy, energy, agriculture, education," Lavrov said, speaking at a meeting in the ASEAN-Russia format.

According to him, Russia is convinced that "an ASEAN-centered architecture based on inclusiveness and equality while taking into account the interests of all should remain the foundation of security and sustainable development in the Asia-Pacific region." The top Russian diplomat also pointed to the importance of Russia obtaining the status of ASEAN's digital partner.

Laos, which holds the ASEAN rotating chairmanship in 2024, is currently hosting an annual series of ministerial and post-ministerial meetings of the regional bloc and ASEAN dialogue partner countries.

ASEAN consists of Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, Brunei, Laos, Vietnam, Cambodia and Myanmar. East Timor is currently going through the process of joining ASEAN.

Lavrov is leading a delegation from Russia, one of the regional bloc's dialogue partners, at meetings taking place this week in the Laotian capital of Vientiane.