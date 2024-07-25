Western leaders try to disguise their Nazi-like policies as democracy — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Western countries have been conducting Nazi-like policies and are now de-facto trying to succeed where Adolf Hitler once failed - to defeat Russia, Presidential Aide Nikolay Patrushev said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta daily.

"In reality, Western leaders are conducting Nazi-like policies under the guise of democracy. They dismantle monuments to those who defeated Nazism, try to falsify history and whitewash Nazi criminals. They gave a standing ovation to [Ukrainian-born] Nazi [Yaroslav] Hunka in the Canadian parliament. And they crack down on any opinion that differs from those authorized by Washington and Brussels, by criticizing, for example, the peace mission of Hungary, which now holds the European Union presidency," he said.

Patrushev went on to say that Western countries keep boosting their financial and military assistance to the neo-Nazi regime in Kiev in an attempt to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia.

"In fact, they are trying to succeed where the Hitler regime once failed. <…> Playing with fire, they ignore historical facts proving that aggression against Russia will inevitably fail," the Kremlin official added.