MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Russia does not interfere in internal affairs of other countries, unlike the United States, who sees it as a usual element of its foreign policy, Russian Presidential Aide Nikolay Patrushev said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

He made this remark, when asked, who, in his opinion, might win the November presidential election in the US, and whether the Western foreign policy would change after that.

"The presidential election in the United States is an internal affair of the United States. American voters will independently decide, who, in their opinion, is the worthy figure to lead their country. Russia does not interfere in internal political life of other countries - unlike Washington, who sees interference in internal affairs of other states as a usual element of its foreign policy," Patrushev said.

He noted that he sees the changes in the US electoral process, adding that it is important for Russia that Washington has the decisive influence on the Kiev regime’s behavior.

"How the United States will influence the regime in the future is seriously important, as well," the official underscored.