UNITED NATIONS, July 25. /TASS/. Kiev’s stated readiness for negotiations with Russia fits into Moscow’s position, which stipulates that the diplomatic way is preferable for settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said during the UN Security Council meeting.

"I will say it from the start that the Kiev regime’s stated readiness for negotiations in principle fits into our position that the diplomatic way is the preferable way to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. As you know, we have never rejected negotiations; Zelensky did, instigated by his Western sponsors," the diplomat underscored. "If he has really matured enough for a talk for peace, there are proposals, put forth by the President of Russia a month ago, and we advise him to make haste. Ukraine will definitely not get anything better than that."

Nebenzya also added that Kiev will not get a breather at the battlefield in form of a preliminary ceasefire.

Meanwhile, the diplomat speculated that representatives of other countries or the United Nations may contact Russia, asking to assess the changes in Ukraine’s rhetoric.

"Dear colleagues! Before messengers start coming to us, asking to assess the potential change in the rhetoric of the expired leader of the Kiev regime, who suffers a fiasco on the battlefield, we implore you to find out the details of its sudden epiphany. It quite possible that nothing has actually changed in its assessments," Nebenzya said, pointing out that Russia had a chance to find out how trustworthy Ukrainian schemes are on the example of the Minsk Agreements.

Previously, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba spoke during the talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi about Ukraine’s preparations for dialogue and negotiations with Russia. He noted that "the negotiations must be rational, substantial and aimed at achievement of a fair and lasting peace."

Meanwhile, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov pointed out that Kiev outlawed any contacts with Moscow, which means that "a lot has yet to be cleared and heard" in regards to a potential dialogue.