NATO wants to keep other countries down, control world’s oceans — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. NATO countries want to take complete control over the World Ocean, thereby keeping other countries in check, Russian Presidential Aide Nikolay Patrushev said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta daily.

"By continuing to defiantly increase the number of naval bases outside their territories, NATO countries seek to restrict the national interests of sovereign states and put the World Ocean under their sphere of control and influence," he said.

According to Patrushev, Western politicians have no concept of what the word "democracy" really means. "It has been distorted to such an extent that under the flag of democracy, NATO countries provoke destructive military conflicts around the world and display their blatantly aggressive nature, calling themselves a defensive organization," he added.