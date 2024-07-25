Laos to support trusted ally Russia — foreign minister

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Laos will stand by Russia, which has regularly provided assistance to the republic and has forever become a friend to it, Laos Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith told the Rossiya-24 TV channel in a commentary.

"Russia is a long-standing friend of Laos. It used to be a colony of foreigners, to fight for independence and sovereignty. In the 50s and 60s [of the 20th century], we received regular help and timely support from Russia, which helped us defend our independence. So, we made sure that Russia has been and will always be a friend to Laos. We, in turn, will support Russia," he said.

Diplomatic relations between Laos and the USSR were established on October 7, 1960 (on December 31, 1991 Laos officially recognized Russia as the successor of the USSR). After the proclamation of the Lao People's Democratic Republic in 1975, the Soviet Union assisted it in developing its national economy and strengthening its defense capabilities. The USSR provided logistical and military aid, participated in the restoration of basic infrastructure, construction of hospitals, bridges, hydroelectric power plants, establishment of health care and agriculture, and trained qualified personnel.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is on a visit to Laos on July 25-27. Prior to that, he held a number of bilateral meetings. He is scheduled to participate in meetings of foreign ministers in the Russia-ASEAN format, the East Asia Summit (EAS) and the ASEAN Regional Forum.