Lavrov, Brunei's second foreign minister discuss international cooperation

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the second Foreign Minister of Brunei Darussalam Erywan Yusof discussed bilateral cooperation and interaction between the two countries in international affairs, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following the meeting of the parties on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) ministerial events.

"The parties discussed topical issues of Russian-Bruneian cooperation and interaction between the two countries in international affairs in a constructive manner," the ministry reported.

Lavrov arrived in Vientiane on Thursday morning to participate in ASEAN events. The Russian diplomat has already held meetings with his counterparts from East Timor, Indonesia and Cambodia on the sidelines of the events in Laos.