MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. The most difficult situation has emerged for Ukrainian troops in the Kurakhovo and Pokrovsk areas on the Kiev-controlled territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Ukraine’s General Staff said on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"The frontline situation remains complex and tense," Ukraine’s General Staff said in a statement. An especially tense situation for Ukrainian troops is observed "in the Kurakhovo and Pokrovsk directions."

Colonel (Retired) Oleg Starikov of Ukraine’s Security Council said earlier that Ukrainian troops could not contain a tactical crisis that had emerged in the Pokrovsk direction. He admitted that Russian forces fully possessed the strategic advantage. Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Alexander Syrsky said in an interview with the UK-based newspaper The Guardian that the situation in many frontline areas was very tense in battles with Russian forces.