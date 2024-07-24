Russian-Iranian relations developing without pauses or interruptions — senator

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Proactive communications between Russia and Iran indicate that the bilateral relations are developing without pauses or interruptions, Russian Federation Council Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev said during a meeting with Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, deputy chairman of Iran's Supervisory Council (or Guardian Council, similar in function to the constitutional court and upper house of parliament).

"The initial talks [after the Iranian presidential election] between the leaders of the two states have already taken place, so we can confidently say that the relations between Russia and Iran are developing without pauses or interruptions," the senator said.

According to Kosachev, this is confirmed by active contact through various channels, including the parliamentary one, along with the fact that Moscow and Tehran have finalized the preparation of the treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership.

"Inter-parliamentary ties are also developing, as indicated by the participation of Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Chairman of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran, in the proceedings of the 10th BRICS Parliamentary forum in St. Petersburg," Kosachev said.

He underlined that Russian parliamentarians share their Iranian counterparts’ approaches to issues of a just world order and respect for traditional values.

"We are open for a mutually respectful discussion of any issues," the senator said.

He also noted that Russia and Iran have accumulated experience in overcoming the illegitimate Western sanctions and can provide significant support to each other.

According to the Federation Council press office, both sides discussed a wide array of issues, including the international agenda, cooperation within the BRICS, as well as bilateral Russian-Iranian relations.