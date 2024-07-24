Ukraine’s military attacks over 30 communities in borderline Belgorod Region in past day

BELGOROD, July 24. /TASS/. Ukraine’s military fired more than 50 shells and launched 20 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) against 31 communities in the borderline Belgorod Region in the past 24 hours, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"In the Shebekinsky urban district, 15 munitions were launched in six bombardments against the city of Shebekino, the settlements of Krasnoye and Shamino, the villages of Arkhangelskoye, Murom, Novaya Tavolzhanka and the farmsteads Maryino, Balki and Pankov along with seven UAVs, of which two were shot down by air defense systems," the governor said.

In the Shebekinsky urban district, the Ukrainian attacks damaged three private houses, three cars, a non-residential building, a tractor and an electricity transmission line. In the Belgorodsky district, the Ukrainian military attacked seven communities by five shells and three UAVs, damaging a car. In the Valuisky and Graivoronsky districts, Ukrainian troops attacked eight populated areas, damaging three apartment blocks, two private houses, two cars and an outbuilding. Gladkov said.

"In the Volokonovsky district, five munitions and a drone were launched against the village of Novoye and the farmstead Stary in two shelling attacks, with no consequences on the ground," the regional governor said.

In the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, the Ukrainian military bombarded five settlements by 15 munitions and two UAVs. One person died, he said.

"Despite the sign: ‘Danger Zone. No Passage Allowed’ and barbed wire, a man penetrated the fence and was blown up by an explosive device. He died of wounds on the spot," the governor said.

No damage was done to facilities, he added.