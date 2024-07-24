Russia ready to provide venue for Armenia-Azerbaijan talks, says diplomat

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Russia is ready to provide a venue for negotiations between representatives of Baku and Yerevan and will create maximally comfortable conditions for them, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"In light of the agreements reached, Moscow has repeatedly hosted rounds of Armenian-Azerbaijani negotiations on a draft peace treaty. We have always stressed that Moscow is ready to continue doing it. We guarantee maximally comfortable conditions for the work of both delegations in a bilateral format preferable for them," the diplomat said.

Russia views the conclusion of a balanced peace treaty between the parties as an indispensable prerequisite for building indivisible security architecture in the region, the spokeswoman said.

Armenia and Azerbaijan are holding talks on concluding a peace treaty. The demarcation of the joint border area has been a serious obstacle in this process. Yerevan insists that the 1991 Almaty Declaration should serve as the political basis for delimiting the border. The Armenian authorities believe that 1974-1990 maps of the General Staff of the Soviet Armed Forces should be used in the border delimitation.

The process of delimiting the border has been actually completed in the Tavush area where 1976 maps of the General Staff of the Soviet Armed Forces were used as the basis.