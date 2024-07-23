Ukrainian military airstrip hit in Voznesensk, Nikolayev Region — underground resistance

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. A Ukrainian military airstrip was hit in Voznesensk, underground resistance representative Sergey Lebedev told TASS.

"The locals report a serious strike and subsequent detonation from the Martynovsky airstrip direction. A plume of smoke is visible, numerous ambulances move towards the airstrip. The explosion was well felt in Voznesensk," Lebedev said.

He specified that the Ukrainian air defense system attempted to down a missile, but the air defense missile also fell on the airstrip territory.