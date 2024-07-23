Updated US Arctic Strategy turns region into geopolitical battleground — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. The 2024 US Arctic Strategy is full of aggressive posturing, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

When asked to comment on the corresponding document, the spokesman said: "Yes, signs of confrontationalism can be seen even in this document published by the Pentagon."

Peskov pointed out that Russia has a responsible position on the Arctic issue. "The Arctic is a strategic region for our country. Russia takes a responsible position and helps prevent the region from becoming ‘a territory of discord’ that escalates tensions," he pointed out.

The Kremlin spokesman emphasized that "in this regard Russia-China cooperation in the Arctic zone can only contribute to the atmosphere of stability and predictability in the Arctic." "Because Russia-China cooperation has never been directed against any third country or group of third countries and is aimed only at protecting the interests of our two countries and increasing the well-being of our people," he added.

According to the 2024 US Arctic Strategy published by the Pentagon, the US sees the Arctic as a kind of geopolitical battleground amid a changing world landscape. These include, in particular, "the accession of Finland and Sweden to the NATO Alliance, increasing collaboration between the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and Russia, and the accelerating impacts of climate change.".