Russia, Indonesia to expand trade ties, political dialogue — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko and Director General for American and European Affairs of the Indonesian Foreign Ministry Umar Hadi discussed the expansion of cooperation in trade and economy and intensification of political dialogue, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry's statement.

"A thorough exchange of views on priority areas of Russian-Indonesian interaction took place, the steps aimed at further deepening the political dialogue, improving the legal framework and broadening beneficial cooperation in trade, economy and humanitarian sphere were discussed," the ministry reported, "the sides touched upon a number of regional and international issues, as well as interaction of the two countries at various global venues."

The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that the parties had reached an agreement to start preparations for the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Indonesia, which will be celebrated in 2025.