Kremlin cannot yet assess US Vice President Kamala Harris nomination

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. The Kremlin cannot yet assess the potential candidate for the post of US president, incumbent Vice President Kamala Harris, as no contribution to relations with Russia on her part has been noticed, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"At the moment, we can't assess the potential candidacy of Mrs. Harris from the viewpoint of our bilateral relations, for so far any of her contributions to our relations have not been noticed," he said.

According to the spokesman, Harris's statements were in line with unfriendly rhetoric towards Russia, with no action taken on her part.

The US presidential election will be held on November 5. The Democratic Party should have been represented by the incumbent head of state, but after his poor performance at the June debate with Republican Donald Trump, the Democrats have increasingly called upon Joe Biden to give up the fight. On July 21, Biden decided to withdraw from the race and support the nomination of Vice President Kamala Harris for office.