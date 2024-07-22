Ukrainian troops shooting civilians attempting to evacuate to Russia — DPR head

DONETSK, July 22. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops are targeting residents from the frontline areas of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) who are trying to flee to Russia, DPR head Denis Pushilin told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"Right now, we are focusing our efforts on refugees. The adversary, in order to prevent the locals from entering our territory, is simply opening fire on them," he said.

He added that this situation is unfolding in a number of the region’s residential areas. Investigators are currently working with rescued civilians.