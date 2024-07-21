{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Diplomat calls for investigating those concealing truth about Biden’s mental health

Earlier, Biden announced his decision not to seek reelection as US president

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has called for a probe into the complicity between the US mass media and politicians who have been concealing the truth about US President Joe Biden’s mental health.

"The next step [after Biden’s decision to drop out of the presidential race] should be an investigation of the complicity between the US mass media and political circles who have been hiding the real situation with his mental health by means of manipulating public opinion and backing up one political party," she told TASS.

Earlier, Biden announced his decision not to seek reelection as US president, saying that it will be "is in the best interest" of his party and the country. However, he said he will continue fulfilling his duties for the remainder of his term.

Tags
Foreign policy
Trump’s chances are high after Biden’s decision — Russian senior lawmaker
"If Trump makes no mistakes and if he is not ‘removes’ this way or another, I think his chances are high," deputy speaker of Russia’s Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev said
Read more
An-2 plane crashed in Kazakhstan’s Akmola region
The pilot survived, the local emergencies department reported
Read more
Putin reassures Assad of Russia’s support for Syria’s sovereignty
Putin noted that over the past decades Moscow and Damascus have accumulated a vast experience of bilateral cooperation in various spheres and have reached considerable success in the fight against international terrorism in Syria
Read more
IOC declares Olympic truce
The 2024 Summer Olympic Games will be hosted by the French capital of Paris between July 26 and August 11
Read more
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 8 times in past day
According to Oleg Ignasyuk, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, such actions set a dangerous precedent for air incidents and accidents, and escalate the general situation in Syria’s airspace
Read more
Middle East may soon plunge into chaos — Egyptian foreign ministry
The ministry said that all international forces need to pay maximum effort "to end the war in the Gaza Strip, which is the main source of tensions in the Middle East at this point"
Read more
Microsoft failure shakes Western industries, while sanctions work in Russia's favor
Earlier, Russia’s media watchdog said that it had not been notified by Russian companies about any problems caused by the Microsoft outage
Read more
Two Ukrainian soldiers killed in unsuccessful attempt to launch explosive-laden drone
Fellow Ukrainian servicemen "did not even try" to render first medical aid to the wounded, Andrey Marochko said
Read more
UN secretary-general concerned by Israel’s strike on Yemen
Antonio Guterres continues to urge all to exercise utmost restraint
Read more
Finnish military begin drills near border with Russia
The South 2/24 drills kicked off on July 21 and will involve about 1,700 troops and some 300 vehicles
Read more
Taliban turn into Moscow’s allies in fight against terrorism — Russian envoy
According to Dmitry Zhirnov, terrorists captured across Afghanistan are held in solitary confinement in the country’s largest Pul-e-Charkhi prison in the capital Kabul
Read more
Lavrov, Syrian Foreign Minister confirm commitment to coordination on global agenda
The ministers stressed the commitment of Moscow and Damascus to close coordination on the global and regional agenda, the Russian diplomatic service said in a statement
Read more
Ex-Moldovan PM worried about military transit to Ukraine
Read more
Russian State Duma speaker meets with Cuban president
Vyacheslav Volodin delivered Miguel Díaz-Canel a message from Russian President Vladimir Putin
Read more
Biden says will not seek reelection as US president
He promised to speak to the nation later this week about his decision
Read more
Senior Russian diplomat says US ambassador’s criticism ridiculous, refers it to NATO
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin regretted that some delegations had used the meeting to again make unfounded accusations against Russia and lambaste its actions
Read more
Air defense forces shot down two ATACMS missiles over Kherson region
There were no casualties or injuries, and no damage to infrastructure.
Read more
Belarus offers options for resolving situation around German national sentenced to death
Glaz pointed out that "this criminal is a German citizen," and therefore Minsk "understands Germany’s concern about him."
Read more
Ukraine hopes to be admitted to NATO after conflict is settled — ambassador to Turkey
According to Vasily Bondar, a ceasefire is not enough as a basis for settling the Ukrainian conflict
Read more
Over 30 Dem lawmakers call on Biden to drop out of presidential race
A total of 64 Dems urged Biden to stay in the race
Read more
Sanctions show London's lack of ideas for Ukraine — Russian Embassy
Diplomats also believe that the team of the new UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer "realizes the senselessness" of the actions taken
Read more
NATO must realize it won’t win, Ortega tells Volodin
Nicaraguan president also called Western anti-Russian sanctions criminal, adding that they weaken their initiators and the whole world
Read more
Ukraine plans to end hostilities, engage in talks with Russia — NYT
According to the report, "Ukraine is pursuing a plan for a negotiated end to the fighting"
Read more
Russian Armed Forces repel five enemy attacks
According to senior officer of the group’s press center Yaroslav Yakimkin, the group's units defeated the manpower and equipment of three Ukrainian brigades
Read more
West worried about Ukrainian army’s repeated failures, Russian diplomat says
Maria Zakharova pointed out that the Kiev regime "is used to" employing terrorist methods
Read more
Death toll in Bangladesh riots surpasses 150
Police officers have been among the victims of violent clashes between security forces and protesters
Read more
Missing Robinson helicopter not found, search suspended due to weather
According to preliminary data, the emergency beacon of a Robinson R44 II helicopter went off in the night of July 19 in the Aldan region of Russia’s Yakutia
Read more
FACTBOX: What is known about global Windows outage
It is reported that failure in operation of the data storage cloud platform Microsoft Azure resulted in cancellation of at least 130 and delay of over 200 flights of American airlines
Read more
Drones attacks from Lebanon followed by fires in northern Israel
Israel retaliated by striking at several areas in southern Lebanon, the IDF added
Read more
Boris Johnson believes Trump has courage to end conflict in Ukraine
According to UK ex-prime minister, "defeat for Ukraine would be a massive defeat for America"
Read more
UNSC passes resolution establishing informal working group on sanctions
The Malta and the US-drafted document was passed on the consensus basis
Read more
F-16's no match for Russian jets in air combat
F-16 is inferior in maneuverability to the latest generation of Russian thrust-vectoring aircraft, French aviation expert Cyrille de Lattre said
Read more
Trump’s recovery proceeds as expected — former doctor
At the same time, there is still intermittent bleeding requiring a dressing to be in place, Ronny Jackson said
Read more
Taiwan says 20 Chinese aircraft approach island
The Taiwanese military "monitored the situation and responded accordingly"
Read more
Russian troops strike Ukrainian military airfield infrastructure over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 160 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported
Read more
Russian-Nicaraguan relations develop in spirit of strategic partnership — Putin
"Major joint projects in various areas are being implemented, and the coordination of our countries’ efforts in international affairs provides a good feedback," the president noted
Read more
MiG-29, MiG-31 fighters prevent US Air Force B-52N bombers from violating state border
The Defense Ministry added that "when the Russian fighters approached, the US strategic bombers turned away from the Russian state border
Read more
President of Brazil has not changed plans, will come to Russia for BRICS summit
The BRICS summit will take place on October 22-24 in Kazan
Read more
WSJ reporter Gershkovich sentenced to 16 years in prison on charges of espionage
Evan Gershkovich didn’t plead guilty
Read more
Russian Armed Forces liberate Rozovka in LPR, Peschanoye Nizhnee in the Kharkov region
Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 510 soldiers in DPR
Read more
Biden forgets Pentagon head’s name in BET interview, calls him simply ‘black man’
After Joe Biden was unable to recall Lloyd Austin’s name, he mentioned Supreme Court Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, a black woman
Read more
Ukrainian opposition leader sends letter to Trump saying Kiev had motive to kill him
"Physical elimination of political opponents and political corruption are links in a chain for those who are seeking to stay in power and are profiting from the war in Ukraine by means of selling weapons to Ukrainian neo-Nazis," Viktor Medvedchuk stressed
Read more
Brazil proposes Colombia as BRICS membership candidate - ambassador to Russia
This issue was discussed by the group’s members, Rodrigo de Lima Baena Soares said
Read more
Russia vows to safeguard security amid NATO's naval buildup in Black Sea — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov also pointed out that the presence of non-regional countries in the Black Sea "is quite tightly regulated by the Montreux Convention"
Read more
Metallurgical sector plays key role in Russian economy — PM Mishustin
Mikhail Mishustin congratulated workers and veterans of the metallurgical industry on their professional holiday
Read more
DPR town of Krasnogorovka almost fully liberated — military
"The city is almost fully liberated, except for several streets, several houses," a deputy commander of battlegroup South’s 5th separate motorized rifle brigade said
Read more
Rare Chandipura virus kills at least 16 in western India
According to NDTV television, 50 cases of Chandipura virus have been reported in the entire state of Gujarat
Read more
Pope Francis repeats his call for Olympic truce
The pontiff wrote about an Olympic truce in all the current conflicts in his letter to the Paris eparchy
Read more
Fire breaks out at furniture factory in Nizhny Novgorod, spreads to 1,200 square meters
Initially, the area of 1,000 square meters was reported
Read more
Russia to wrap up special operation by end of year — Chechen commander
According to Major General Apty Alaudinov, the Kiev regime has already realized that "the war has already been lost"
Read more
What is known about Ukrainian intelligence’s attempt to steal Russian bomber
Evidence has been discovered showing that intelligence agencies from NATO countries were involved in preparing and carrying out the operation, the FSB noted
Read more
Houthi rebels vow ‘efficient response’ to Israeli attack on port of Hudaydah
The Houthi supreme political council urged the Yemenis to "continue active operations against Israeli and American aggression and to be ready for everything"
Read more
Unaware of decline of its military industry US gets trapped in Ukraine — French historian
Emmanuel Todd believes that "one of Washington's goals is to prevent a rapprochement between Russia and Germany"
Read more
Experts say three weapons fired at Trump rally
Forensics expert Robert Maher suggested that "the gunman was about 360 to 393 feet from the podium"
Read more
France bars some Russian journalists from covering Olympics — minister
"We are guided by the principle of precaution," Gerald Darmanin said
Read more
Borrell’s threats to take medical supplies away from Russians reek of 'Nazism' — diplomat
The EU top diplomat is trying to convince himself that anti-Russian sanctions are working "precisely against Russia," Maria Zakharova noted
Read more
Biden uttered "personal insults" addressed to Putin — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov said that Biden took the liberty of making such statements virtually every day
Read more
Election fraud so rampant in US, 'mannequin' can be elected president — Tucker Carlson
"With enough cheating that could happen," the american journalist said, speaking at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Read more
Russia delivers 11 strikes at Ukrainian air bases, military, energy sites over week
Almost 20 Ukrainian soldiers surrendered to Russian troops over the week, the ministry reported
Read more
Russian driver wins first Formula 3 race of his career
Nikita Bedrin also completed the fastest lap
Read more
State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin arrives in Cuba on working visit
The speaker is scheduled to meet with President of the Cuban National Assembly of People's Power Esteban Lazo
Read more
At least three killed in Israel’s attack on Yemeni port — TV
According to the report, "dozens" were wounded in the air raid
Read more
Hungary believes intensity of conflict in Ukraine will soon escalate radically — Orban
"We can assume that tensions will not decrease and the parties will not start searching for a way out of the conflict without significant external involvement," the Hungarian PM said in his address to Brussels
Read more
FACTBOX: Mir payment system launched in 10 countries, over 15 want to introduce it
In 2023, the regulator plans to bring the card to 5-6 new countries
Read more
Russian Ambassador to Afghanistan says Taliban ‘pushes’ IS out
Dmitry Zhirnov said that movement would put more pressure on them if the US did not block Afghanistan's national assets
Read more
Contacts between Russia and Taliban grow closer — Ambassador
Afghan delegations took part in the International Economic Forum Russia-Islamic World: KazanForum, the IX St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum, and other events
Read more
Russian forces destroy two Patriot launchers in past day
Ukraine lost up to 140 troops in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr
Read more
Press review: Russia eyes response to US weapons in Germany and EU looks to militarize
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, July 19th
Read more
US claims about Gershkovich cannot withstand criticism, his guilt is proven — envoy
This is not the first time that we face US ruling circles’ attempts to attack the Russian justice
Read more
Biden administration deludes itself by thinking new war not to affect US — Lavrov
Russia's top diplomat pointed out that geopolitics has "buried the once sacred for the West market laws"
Read more
Biden’s health continues to improve, his treatment for COVID continues — doctor
His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature remain absolutely normal, Kevin O’Connor said
Read more
De-dollarization process underway, cannot be stopped — Lavrov
Issues of reforming the IMF and the WTO are also on the agenda of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russian Foreign Minister stressed
Read more
Oil facilities in Hudayday attacked by airstrike — TV
According to the report, the airstrike targeted oil facilities located inside the port
Read more
Biden orders to stage poll on Harris prospects in election race — TV
According to ABC, the US President has become more responsive to calls for withdrawing from the race
Read more
Israeli air force strikes Hezbollah weapons depots in Lebanon
Over the night, the Israeli air force struck two Hezbollah weapons depots in southern Lebanon containing missiles and other weapons
Read more
Russian forces hit two Ukrainian echelons in DPR, killing up to 240 militants
More than 60 pieces of equipment were destroyed
Read more
Railway infrastructure suffers damage in Kharkov Region
A series of explosions was reported in Kharkov on Saturday morning
Read more
Putin offers condolences to Vietnam’s president over death of Communist Party chief
The Russian president met with Nguyen Phu Trong in June during his visit to Vietnam
Read more
Baku reports shelling of Azerbaijani forces positions on Armenian border
Units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces "took appropriate countermeasures in the direction.
Read more
US may stop helping Ukraine in future, says Blinken
Nevertheless, the US Secretary of State recalled a security agreement recently inked by the US and Ukraine
Read more
Russia may deploy nuclear missiles in response to US missile deployment in Germany — MFA
According to Sergey Ryabkov, given the combined capacities of NATO countries, Russia needs to calibrate its response, without feeling any "internal constraint" in terms of what to deploy, where and when
Read more
Migration crisis on border with Belarus provoked by EU — Belarusian Border Committee chief
EU countries are accusing Minsk of the deliberate escalation of the migration crisis and imposing sanctions on Belarus
Read more
Trump speaks with Zelensky over phone to discuss conflict in Ukraine
US ex-president noted that the Ukrainian leader also condemned the assassination attempt and congratulated him on the successful Republican National Convention in Milwaukee
Read more
Israel will defend itself by all means — Netanyahu after air raid on Yemen
Prime Minister pointed that those who seek a more secure and stable Middle East should support Israel's actions
Read more
West gives weapons and equipment to Ukraine in exchange for grain — underground
Lebedev stressed that newly mobilized men prevail in the ranks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces
Read more
Militarization of Norway’s north not to increase its security — Russian Foreign Ministry
Russia does not pose a threat to Norway
Read more
Ukrainian troops shells village in Kharkov Region with cluster munitions
Several houses were damaged
Read more
China-Russia trade exceeds $116.8 bln in first six months of 2024 — Chinese customs
According to the agency, Chinese exports to Russia dropped by 0.8% to $51.6 bln in the first half of the year, while imports grew by 3.9% to $65.2 bln
Read more
Gazprom gas supplies to Europe through Ukraine reach 42 mln cubic meters
The request for the Sokhranovka gas pumping station has been rejected
Read more
Almost all opium poppy crops in Afghanistan destroyed — Russian Ambassador
There are 5% or less left, Dmitry Zhirnov said
Read more
Foreign aid to Ukraine a money laundering scheme, head of Chechnya says
Ramzan Kadyrov noted that there is no need to worry about hostilities currently happening on Russian territory
Read more
Russian, Afghan businesses refuse dollar in favor of rubles and Afghani — Ambassador
Dmitry Zhirnov noted that economic relations between Russia and Afghanistan, as well as the volume of trade between the countries are growing
Read more
Trump’s favorability rating up after assassination attempt, RNC — TV
Trump’s favorability rating rose to 40% whereas it has been below 30% in the recent four years
Read more
Russian lawmakers to monitor presidential election in Venezuela — lower house speaker
Venezuelan Ambassador to Russia Jesus Rafael Salazar Velasquez said earlier that invitations to monitor the election had been sent to Russia’s State Duma and the Central Election Commission
Read more
Russia, Syria stay committed to their principles, despite pressure — Assad
On behalf of the Syrian people and his own behalf, the Syrian president offered sincere congratulations to the Russian people and wished it every success in the future
Read more
Russia’s flour exports can be halved in 2024/2025 agricultural year — industry expert
According to the presentation, flour exports from Russia at the end of the 2023/2024 agricultural year amounted to 1.1 million tons
Read more
Belarus offers options for resolving situation around German national sentenced to death
Taking the German Foreign Ministry’s request into account, Belarus came up with specific options as to how the situation may unfold
Read more
Russia focuses on its interests in deciding Taliban’s place in banned organizations list
Ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov noted that movement is not on the list of terrorists in every country in the region
Read more
Around 8.5 mln Windows devices affected by Microsoft outage — blog
This is less than one percent of all Windows machines, Microsoft reported
Read more
Trump removes white dressing from his wounded ear
Instead of the dressing his right ear is now covered by a small bandage
Read more
Four settlements in Belgorod Region attacked by Ukrainian troops
Apart from that, a kamikaze drone detonated near a single-family house in the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka
Read more