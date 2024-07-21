Diplomat calls for investigating those concealing truth about Biden’s mental health

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has called for a probe into the complicity between the US mass media and politicians who have been concealing the truth about US President Joe Biden’s mental health.

"The next step [after Biden’s decision to drop out of the presidential race] should be an investigation of the complicity between the US mass media and political circles who have been hiding the real situation with his mental health by means of manipulating public opinion and backing up one political party," she told TASS.

Earlier, Biden announced his decision not to seek reelection as US president, saying that it will be "is in the best interest" of his party and the country. However, he said he will continue fulfilling his duties for the remainder of his term.