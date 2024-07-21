DPR town of Krasnogorovka almost fully liberated — military

DONETSK, July 21. /TASS/. The operation to liberate the town of Krasnogorovka northwest of Donetsk is almost complete, a deputy commander of battlegroup South’s 5th separate motorized rifle brigade said.

"The operation is nearing completion. The city is almost fully liberated, except for several streets, several houses," he said.

The officer said the operation is hampered by a large number of civilians, who remain in the area.

Earlier, law enforcement sources in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) told TASS that Russian troops had practically surrounded Ukrainian forces in Krasnogorovka.