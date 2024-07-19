Senior Russian diplomat says US ambassador’s criticism ridiculous, refers it to NATO

UNITED NATIONS, July 19. /TASS/. US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield’s statements about regional organizations are ridiculous, while the remarks about coercion and violation of the UN Charter principles rather match NATO, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said at a UN Security council meeting.

"The US counterpart’s speculations about what regional organizations should not be like are simply ridiculous. These theses regarding coercion and violation of the UN Charter principles, interference in the affairs of the countries outside the region of their jurisdiction would probably match NATO more perfectly," he said.

In addition, the diplomat regretted that some delegations had used the meeting to again make unfounded accusations against Russia and lambaste its actions.

"I believe that this is disrespectful to regional organizations and their members. However, it will not be able to harm the effectively developing cooperation in Eurasia. We have more than once voiced our attitude to the prospects of such cooperation," Vershinin added.