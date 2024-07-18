Russia not taking sides in US presidential election — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Russia has no preference as to who wins the US presidency; Moscow does not interfere in the election processes of other countries, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.

"It is premature to talk about the election chances of one or the other US presidential candidate and their running mates. But in general, talking about this topic is inappropriate given that we have no preferences on these characters and we never interfere in other [countries’] elections," he said.

Ryabkov noted that a group of politicians in Western countries "descend on almost a daily basis to meddling in the US election." "They are constantly talking about their preferences, who they would like to see at the head of that country. They are constantly criticizing the one or the ones they would not like to see at the head of that state. It's such a rotten mentality. They are allowed to do whatever they want, but others can’t do a thing in this area," the senior diplomat pointed out.