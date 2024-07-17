Restrictions imposed in borderline Belgorod Region for security — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Restrictions on traveling to certain populated localities in the borderline Belgorod Region have been imposed to ensure the security of local residents, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"As it (the operation to create a security zone in the Kharkov Region - TASS) has not been accomplished, the Kiev regime’s barbaric attacks on civilian infrastructure [inside Russia] are continuing," Peskov told reporters.

"New practices are being imposed in order to take the necessary measures for security of the population [of the Belgorod Region]," he said.