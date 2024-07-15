Putin gives start to metallurgical facilities in regions via video link

NOVO-OGARYOVO, July 15. /TASS/. On the eve of Metallurgist Day, Russian President Vladimir Putin gave start to putting into operation of a number of metallurgical facilities in the regions of the country via video link.

In the Donetsk People's Republic, after long downtime, blast furnace No. 5 was put into operation and its overhaul was carried out. The launch of the furnace will make it possible to produce more than 1 million tons of steel per year.

The Yenakiyevo plant produces commercial cast iron, fittings and rolled metal products, which are used, in particular, in shipbuilding.

In the Nizhny Novgorod region, the Ruspolymet enterprise launched vacuum-arc and electroslag remelting furnaces. Their launch will allow the company to almost double its capacity for the production of heat-resistant steels, alloys and products made from them. The company produces special steels, alloys and products for high-tech industries. As part of substitution of imports, Ruspolymet has established the production of gasostats, installations that are used to make products from metal powders to increase the strength of parts made of heat-resistant steels and alloys, for example, titanium and aluminum. For example, they are used in the aviation industry and shipbuilding.

A complex for the production of dry coking coal was put into operation at the Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works in the Chelyabinsk region. The coke battery consists of four blocks of 50 ovens each, and the total capacity of the installation is 2.5 million tons of dry coking coal per year. Its commissioning will reduce gross emissions of pollutants into the atmosphere by 11,300 tons per year. Investments in its creation amounted to more than 88 billion rubles ($8.9 mln).

As the company noted in a statement, the general contractor and supplier of equipment for the coke oven battery was the Sinosteel company from China.

"The new coke oven battery will make it possible to decommission five outdated units - two of them have already been stopped, another one will be taken out of operation by the end of this year. As a result, emissions of harmful substances into the atmosphere will be reduced, including dust - by 21%, benzopyrene - by 12 times. With the launch of the complex, the plant’s man-made impact on the atmosphere will decrease to a historical minimum - and Magnitogorsk will practically correspond to the status of a "Clean City," noted Chairman of the Board of Directors of MMK Viktor Rashnikov The company added that it plans to achieve guaranteed indicators and the design capacity of the complex in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Park complex

As part of the event, the third stage of the Prityazhenie (Attraction) park complex, which is being created in Magnitogorsk on the initiative of the company’s management, was opened. In particular - the light and music fountain "Steel Heart of the Motherland" with an area of more than 3,500 square meters and an art quarter with an area of 1,300 square meters. The area of the park is 400 hectares. Its construction has been underway since 2021, the opening of the first stage was timed to coincide with Metallurgist Day in 2022. The second stage was commissioned in 2023, also by the professional holiday.