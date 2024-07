DONETSK, July 15. /TASS/. Russian forces have eliminated a large portion of the Ukrainian forces stationed in the Pokrovsk area in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), a regional law enforcement official told TASS.

"A mop-up operation is underway in Novosyolovka Pervaya. A large part of the enemy group has been eliminated," he said.

According to law enforcement agencies, apart from troops, the Ukrainian army has also lost dozens of pieces of equipment in this sector of the frontline.