NATO summit sets course for military confrontation with Russia, ambassador believes

BRUSSELS, July 13. /TASS/. The North Atlantic Alliance’s Washington summit concluded with a policy commitment to continue arrangements for a direct military confrontation with Russia that may lead to a global disaster, Russian Ambassador Alexander Tokovinin told TASS.

"Documents from the NATO Washington summit clearly establish a policy aimed at continued escalation of the Ukraine conflict. As statements are being made that Ukraine must win, no alternative proposals are being put forward," said the Russian diplomat who has a mandate to communicate with NATO if need be. "They are discussing supplying additional latest and powerful weapons to the Kiev regime and providing financial support to it. Steps are being made to militarize the alliance and enhance the potential of NATO’s defense industries. They keep implementing defensive plans approved [at the Vilnius summit] a year ago. This suggests that the bloc is preparing for a war with an enemy that is comparable in strength. And at NATO they see only one such enemy, namely the Russian Federation," he explained.

Tokovinin lambasted the dead-end course as he said that there were people in Europe who are brave enough to state that explicitly, referring to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. "All NATO member countries and the alliance as an organization do now is get more involved in the Ukraine conflict which may cause a full-blown disaster," the ambassador underlined. However, he said, in Western Europe, "there are quite a few people who share Viktor Orban’s attitudes and go beyond the expression of their anxiety, but they are too afraid of saying that out loud," he added.

Also, Tokovinin dismissed as "extremely erroneous" the opinion expressed by some politicians in NATO countries that a direct military confrontation between the alliance and Russia would not go beyond the use of conventional weapons.