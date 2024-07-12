IAEA chief interested in cooperating with Iran’s new leadership — Russian diplomat

VIENNA, July 12. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Organization (IAEA) is interested in a productive dialogue with Iran’s new leadership, Russia’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organization Roman Ustinov said.

"Director General Rafael Grossi is interested in continuing dialogue, which began with the Iranian previous leadership during his visit in May. We know that his intention to continue political and technical dialogue is sincere and he really wants to get rid of these protracted problems, which are senseless from the point of view of nonproliferation and from the political point of view," he said.

At the same time, the Russian diplomat noted that not everything depends on the IAEA chief. Some of the members of the agency’s board of governors, one of its steering bodies, are not interested in settling problems around the Iran nuclear deal, he added.

On June 5, the IAEA Board of Governors passes a new resolution criticizing Iran for its insufficient cooperation with the organization. The document was initiated by the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. Russia and China voted against the resolution and slammed the West’s approach as inefficient.

The IAEA has said nor than once that it doesn’t have information about Iran’s plans to make nuclear weapons. At the same time, it admitted that it will not be able to say unequivocally that Iran’s nuclear program is entirely peaceful until Tehran furnishes it with required data and provides access to its nuclear facilities.

The second round of Iran's snap presidential election, called after the death of Ebrahim Raisi, was held on July 5. The candidate from the reformist wing, former Health Minister Masoud Pezeshkian, won with 53.6% of the vote.