VIENNA, July 12. /TASS/. The resolution of the IAEA Board of Governors which blames Russia for a strike on a hospital in Kiev is politically motivated and void of any practical sense, Russia’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organization Roman Ustinov said.

"In this case, the resolution has no instructions to the agency. No concrete actions by the secretariat are required. It has a call on member nations to extend political, economic, and financial support within the agency’s program of technical cooperation with Ukraine under Kiev’s request," he said.

According to Ustinov, this resolution has created a "negative precedent" by offering a special "privileged format" of cooperation to an individual country.

The IAES Board of Governors held a special meeting requested by Ukraine, which initiated a resolution placing the responsibility for the strikes on the Okhmatdet hospital in Kiev on Russia. The document was supported by 20 out of 35 board members. Russia and China voted against.

Earlier, Ukraine accused Russia of delivering strikes on civilian facilities, in particular the Okhmatdet hospital, in Kiev. Moscow rejected these accusations, saying that they are not trues and the hospital was hit by a Ukrainian anti-aircraft projectile.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that on July 8 the Russian armed forces carried out a high-precision strike on Ukrainian defense facilities and air bases in response to Kiev’s attempts to attack energy facilities inside Russia, hitting all designated targets. Russia’s top brass dismissed as untrue Ukrainian allegations that a Russian missile strike deliberately targeted civilian infrastructure as they said images and footage from the site of the attack showed a Ukrainian air defense missile crashing into the health facility. The ministry emphasized that "the Kiev regime has been throwing such tantrums for years, each time ahead of a get-together (summit) of its NATO sponsors.".