Russian president to attend BRICS parliamentary conference in St. Petersburg — lawmaker

ST. PETERSBURG, July 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in St. Petersburg from July 11-12, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said.

"The very fact that our forum will be attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who will address the participants of the parliamentary forum, underscores the significance of this event. Our president always pays great attention to the parliamentary dimension, the parliamentary component, because parliamentarians are elected by the people of their countries and represent their interests," the speaker said on Rossiya-24 television.

"The agenda is very broad. It is in line with the general motto of Russia's BRICS Chairmanship," she said. "It is the widest range of issues, including politics, security, economy, finance and a section on humanitarian ties. We are all faced now with new, modern-day challenges that have never been faced before. And, of course, we must create such legal conditions as to join our efforts to combat these new threats."