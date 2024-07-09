Russian-Indian cooperation contributes to global economic stability — Kremlin spokesman

NEW DELHI, July 9. /TASS/. Russia assigns great importance to cooperation with India and shares Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s opinion regarding the positive effect of Russian-Indian bilateral relations on the situation in the world, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview for the ANI news agency.

According the spokesman, Modi’s deep analysis of the bilateral relations and the situation in the world is very important for Russia.

"We assign very big importance to our bilateral cooperation in various areas, and we share the prime minister’s opinion that our cooperation contributes to the global economic stability and prosperity in many ways," Peskov said after the official negotiations between Russian and Indian delegations in the Kremlin.

"At the same time, Russia does everything it can to help India, Indian farmers and the Indian people with shipments of necessary goods, necessary energy sources and so on. This is a mutually beneficial partnership, and we hope that we will be able to keep expanding this cooperation," he added.