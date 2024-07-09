Modi celebrates deep cultural, strategic links with Russia

NEW DELHI, July 9. /TASS/. India cherishes its friendly ties with Russia, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, currently on an official visit in Moscow, wrote on X.

"The friendship with Russia is something that we appreciate. Communication between people forms the basis of friendly ties between India and Russia," Modi said.

Earlier, at a meeting with Indian nationals in Moscow, the Indian premier highlighted the role of film and actors, including Raj Kapoor and Mithun Chakraborty, in bolstering the friendship between the two countries.

On July 8, Modi arrived in Moscow for the 22nd Russian-Indian summit. Before flying out to the Russian capital, the Indian leader said he was looking forward to meeting with his friend, Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to Modi, the privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia, including in energy, security, trade, investment, healthcare, education, culture and tourism, has progressed over the past decade.

On Monday, the two leaders had an informal meeting at Putin’s residence in Novo-Ogaryovo outside Moscow, and they will hold official talks in the presence of their delegations later on Tuesday.