Russian troops training to target Abrams tanks’ soft spots — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. The training that Russian troops receive includes ways to target the soft spots of Abrams tanks, Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov said.

"Everyone used to think that Abrams and Leopard tanks are special: they won’t burn as they are made of some other kind of metal. But that’s not true. <...> We have put up large banners at our training ranges with information about a tank’s soft spots; we also tell troops about the best distance to attack a tank from, as well as about the most effective weapons," he told the Soloviev Live TV channel.

Yevkurov added that minefields had played an important role in combating the enemy’s tanks, along with aircraft and tank destroyer teams, which number about 180.