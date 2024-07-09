Ukrainian forces shelled DPR 25 times over day, 3 civilians wounded — JCCC

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army shelled settlements in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) 25 times over the past 24 hours and used 65 munitions, the DPR mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center on issues related to Ukraine's war crimes (JCCC) reported.

"Twenty-five facts of armed attacks by Ukrainian armed units were registered by the DPR mission in JCCC over the past day. The mission received data about three wounded civilian, including a teenager born in 2007," the statement says.

The mission noted that the main blow fell on the Donetsk direction (7 shellings), as well as the Gorlovka direction (18 shellings). In total, the enemy fired 65 units of various munitions. As a result of the strikes, four houses, two civilian infrastructure facilities and one car were damaged.