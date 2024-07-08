Putin praises Modi for his work to develop India

NOVO-OGAREVO, July 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin praised India's development and the achievements of its Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was recently reelected to the post.

"I would like to congratulate you on your reelection as prime minister. I think this is not an accident, but the result of your work over many years," the president told Modi as they held an informal meeting in a residence outside Moscow.

"You have your own ideas. You are a very energetic person, able to achieve results in the interests of India and the Indian people," Putin said. "The result is obvious."

"India firmly ranks as the world’s third-largest economy," he stated.