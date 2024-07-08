Putin congratulates Pezeshkian on being elected Iranian president — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Masoud Pezeshkian on being elected Iranian president and wished him every success in his work, the Kremlin press service said after the phone call.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with Iranian President Elect Masoud Pezeshkian. Vladimir Putin congratulated Masoud Pezeshkian on his victory at the presidential election and wished him every success," it said.

Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said earlier that Russia wishes Iran every success under the new president and hopes to continue developing close allied ties with Tehran.

The second round of Iran’s snap presidential election following the death of Ebrahim Raisi in a plane crash was held on July 5. Masoud Pezeshkian, a moderate reformist and former health minister, won with 53.6% of the vote. Conservative Saeed Jalili garnered 44.3%.