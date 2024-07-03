Putin accepts Tokayev’s invitation to visit Kazakhstan in November

ASTANA, July 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin accepted his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s invitation to visit Kazakhstan in November.

Tokayev and Putin met in the Presidential Center of Kazakhstan on Wednesday evening. After the meeting, Tokayev offered the Russian leader to make another visit in Kazakhstan in November and to combine it with the meeting of the CSTO Supreme Council.

"I believe that this is simply necessary in order to maintain the achieved pace of cooperation between our countries. I hope to see you again in our country - this time, with a state visit," Tokayev said.

"I would like to express my gratitude to come to Kazakhstan with a state visit. Of course, it is most rational to time it to the CSTO summit. I thank you for your invitation, which I, of course, accept," Putin replied.