Putin states smooth implementation of key Russian-Turkish projects

ASTANA, July 3. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and Turkey are developing smoothly, despite the difficulties of the current situation in the world, key joint projects are being implemented according to the schedule, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during negotiations with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Astana.

"Despite all the difficulties of the current situation in the world, relations between Russia and Turkey are developing progressively. Over the previous few months, we have noted a slight decline in trade turnover, but it remains at a fairly high level - $55 billion, if we count in dollar equivalent," Putin said.

He noted that joint projects are being implemented on schedule and according to plan. "There are no failures," Putin said.

"New projects are being outlined. We are very happy about this, as well as the opportunity to meet with you today and in a personal conversation to sum up the results of the past year, to outline the prospects for what we will do in the near future," the Russian President said.