Putin awards Order of Honor to Congolese president

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has awarded President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso, who is currently on a visit to Moscow, with the Order of Honor, according to a decree published on the official legal information website.

The document says that Sassou Nguesso has been honored with the award "for his major contribution to boosting and strengthening relations between the Russian Federation and the Republic of the Congo."

This year marks 60 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

On Tuesday, the Congolese leader arrived in Russia for a visit scheduled to last until June 29. Today, the Russian president will receive him at the Kremlin. The two leaders are expected to discuss the prospects for developing bilateral relations in various fields, as well as regional and international security issues.