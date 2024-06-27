Belgorod governor reports three wounded in Ukrainian shelling over past day

BELGOROD, June 27. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces attacked 27 settlements across Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region in the past day. The attacks in which over 50 projectiles were fired left three civilians wounded, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"In the Graivoron municipality, <…> six cars were damaged. In the village of Bezymeno, two civilian residents were injured as the facade of a multi-story building was damaged," Gladkov wrote.

Another civilian was wounded as a kamikaze drone detonated in the Shebekino municipality, the governor added. Three cars burned down in a drone attack there, with one more car being scarred by fragments of projectiles and two private homes, an outbuilding, a farm’s office, a telecom facility and a vending facility being damaged, he specified.

In the Belgorodsky District, enemy attacks left three private homes, two cars, two outbuildings, a power line and an office building damaged. In the village of Bogun-Gorodok in the Borisovsky District, a power facility was damaged in a Ukrainian attack.