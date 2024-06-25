Indian PM's visit to Russia planned, dates to be announced later — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Preparations for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia are indeed underway, and the Kremlin will announce at a later time when it will happen, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing.

"We are in the process of preparing, indeed, for the Indian Prime Minister's visit to Russia. We will report the dates of this visit in a timely manner," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Earlier, The Tribune Indian newspaper reported on Modi's upcoming visit to Moscow on July 8.