30 applications to BRICS received — Russian presidential aide

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Different countries presented more than thirty applications to join BRICS, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov told reporters on the sidelines of the Primakov Readings forum.

"The number of countries desirous to join BRICS activities in a certain form is growing on and on. Thailand and Malaysia are among those that have presented their requests just recently. Overall, there are more than thirty such applications so far," Ushakov said.

BRICS is a unique association based on the culture of the respectful dialog and equality of members, the official added.