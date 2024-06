MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. The visit of Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas to Moscow has been agreed, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov told reporters on the sidelines of the Primakov Readings forum.

"Yes, the dates of the visit to Moscow were agreed with him," Ushakov said.

The official did not indicate the specific timeframe. "I would not speak tentatively, but exact dates are in place," Ushakov added.