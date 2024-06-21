Lavrov calls for all-inclusive Eurasian security dialogue

ALMATY, June 21. /TASS/. All Eurasian countries should have a say on how best to ensure security on the continent, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters after a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization’s (CSTO) Foreign Ministers Council.

"The idea is that all the countries of the Eurasian continent without exception must have the right to participate in these discussions and eventual agreements, without any external meddling," the top Russian diplomat said.

He added that during the meeting, the participants talked not about creating a security system but about "the need to launch a discussion on how to ensure the security of all countries on the Eurasian continent most effectively and on an equitable and fair basis." "Everyone spoke in favor of a serious, professional dialogue on the matter, accounting for the situation that has taken shape in Eurasia, meaning both the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and the CSTO, CIS, ASEAN, and other organizations, including, for example, the Gulf Cooperation Council," Lavrov noted.