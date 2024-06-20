Russia, Syria discuss achieving peace in republic — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Special Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Syrian Ambassador to Moscow Bashar Jaafari have discussed the situation in the Arab republic, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the development of the situation in and around Syria focusing on the tasks of promoting a comprehensive settlement in the republic," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

It noted that the sides considered topical issues of multifaceted Russian-Syrian cooperation, including "the progress of preparation of joint events within the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in July."

The meeting was held at the request of the Syrian ambassador.