US may launch anti-Russian information campaign during November election, diplomat warns

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Washington will conduct an information campaign against Russia during the US presidential election and blame all its failures on Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Gennady Askaldovich told TASS.

"Of course, they accuse us of everything and everywhere, and Russia will be to blame whenever [they] fail in something," the Russian diplomat said, commenting on potential information campaigns against Russia during the November election in the United States.

Nor did Askaldovich rule out continued cybersecurity attacks on Russia.

"You know, as many as 175,000 cyberattacks were reported last year," the diplomat said. "Our enemies never sleep," he added.

The US will hold a presidential election on November 5. Former US leader Donald Trump has already garnered the necessary number of primary votes to clinch the Republican nomination. Incumbent US President Joe Biden, running for re-election, won Democratic primaries in New Jersey and Washington, DC, in some of the last contests earlier this month.