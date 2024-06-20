Ukraine fires over 120 munitions at Belgorod Region over day injuring five people

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces attacked Belgorod and seven districts of the Belgorod Region over the day, wounding five people and firing more than 120 munitions, with the largest number targeting settlements in the Grayvoronsky District, governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"In the Grayvoronsky District, the city of Grayvoron, the settlement of Gorkovsky, and the villages of Golovchino, Kozinka, Bezymeno, Spodariushino and Dronovka were attacked with 20 UAVs and 45 munitions during eight shelling attacks. Damage was detected in two apartment buildings, 19 private households, 12 outbuildings, 17 cars, one commercial facility, one administrative building and one social facility," the governor wrote.

A private house in Grayvoron completely burned down as a result of direct shell strikes. Fires in two other houses were promptly extinguished. Gas and power supply lines were also damaged. The shelling injured two men in Grayvoron. They were taken to Belgorod City Hospital No. 2 and Grayvoron Central Regional Hospital.

The Ukrainian armed forces fired 42 shells at the Shebekinsky district. Five kamikaze drones attacked the settlements. They damaged 26 private houses, eight apartments in an apartment building, 14 cars, two garages, a warehouse of a commercial enterprise and power lines. Two civilians were injured as a result of the shelling of the town of Shebekino.

One drone and five munitions were fired at the Borisovsky district. Air defense forces repelled two UAV attacks. As a result of the direct hit by ammunition in the village of Berezovka, outbuildings were damaged, windows were broken in a residential house, a roof and a facade were cut. A civilian resident was injured; doctors treated and released her.

"In the village of Bogun-Gorodok the shelling damaged a gas supply line. Restoration work will be carried out after coordination with the Russian Defense Ministry," Gladkov specified.