Russia, Vietnam pledge to fortify ties by creating new cooperation platforms — statement

HANOI, June 20. /TASS/. Russia and Vietnam are strengthening their strategic partnership in the spirit of friendship and mutual assistance, ready to build ties via old platforms, as well as create new ones, the two countries said in a joint statement following Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Vietnam.

The countries, the document says, "consistently strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership in the spirit of friendship and mutual assistance amid the tough international situation." The ties between the two countries "are not subject to geopolitical conjuncture and are aimed at strengthening peace, stability and security in the Asia-Pacific region and the world," and they are developing in line with national interests, it went on to say.

Russia and Vietnam, "give much attention to direct inter-regional ties, exchanges through non-governmental and party organizations, advocate giving a boost to existing formats and mechanisms of cooperation and, if necessary, creating new ones," it added.

The dialogue between Moscow and Hanoi "is characterized by a high degree of trust and mutual understanding," and the countries have close positions or see eye-to-eye on many issues. Russia and Vietnam are making efforts to deepen trade and economic ties, advocate "the development of cooperation in the oil and gas sector, energy, industry, digital technologies, transportation and the agro-industrial complex, stating the significant potential for cooperation in the sci-tech, technological, educational and humanitarian spheres," the document said.