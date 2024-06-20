Russia, Vietnam adopt declaration on strategic partnership, sign over 10 documents

HANOI, June 20. /TASS/. At least 11 documents were signed following the state visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Vietnam, TASS correspondent reported from the scene.

In addition, the leaders of both countries - Vladimir Putin and To Lam - adopted a statement "On further deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership in the context of the 30th anniversary of the implementation of the Russian-Vietnamese Treaty on Principles of Friendly Relations."

Ties in the energy field between the two countries are significantly deepening - Zarubezhneft received a license to develop block 11-2 of the Vietnamese continental shelf and Novatek signed a memorandum of cooperation with state-owned company Petrovietnam.

The countries signed a memorandum on the schedule for the construction of a nuclear science and technology center in Vietnam with the participation of Rosatom, as well as on cooperation in the development of laboratory infrastructure to combat epidemics.

Russia and Vietnam also agreed on cooperation through the Ministry of Justice, tax services, and customs.