Vietnam, Russia agree to resolve issues stemming from global developments

HANOI, June 20. /TASS/. Vietnam and Russia agreed to work together to resolve issues they are facing amid the current international situation, Vietnamese President To Lam said following talks with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

"We also agreed to jointly find ways to overcome difficulties caused by the situation globally," he said.

Putin and To Lam held bilateral talks at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi earlier on Thursday. At least 11 documents were signed following their meeting. Also, the two leaders issued a statement "On further deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership in the context of the 30th anniversary of the implementation of the Russian-Vietnamese Treaty on Principles of Friendly Relations."

Putin is paying a state visit to Vietnam on June 19-20.