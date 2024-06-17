Second Ukraine summit bound for greater failure than first — Crimean official

SIMFEROPOL, June 17. /TASS/. The West is not ready to seek solutions for the complex problems at the root of the Ukraine conflict, as was evident from the first conference in Switzerland, so any second summit the Kiev regime wrangles together will be just as big a flop, Crimean Deputy Prime Minister and Permanent Representative to the Russian President Georgy Muradov told TASS.

Earlier in Switzerland, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said that Kiev had begun talking to countries about holding a possible second conference on Ukraine. Swiss President Viola Amherd said that her country is ready to organize the next summit.

"The lack of real results at the Swiss summit on Ukraine and the disappointment of the main non-Western forum participants with the pointlessness of the event, reflected in their refusal to sign the futile final document, mean the Kiev regime and the West have no chance of achieving anything in the future. <…> On its part, the global majority saw more clearly than ever that the West is not ready to search for real solutions to the complex problems that gave rise to the conflict in Ukraine as well as broader security issues. This situation dooms Zelensky’s attempts on calling another meaningless meeting in order to present new claims to Russia," Muradov said.

He noted that the Ukraine summit in Switzerland was simply a propaganda stunt by the Kiev regime, as Western countries have no desire to tackle the real issues at the root of their conflict with Russia.

Switzerland hosted the conference on Ukraine on June 15-16 at the Burgenstock resort. The official list of participants, published on June 14, included 91 countries, the Serbian Republic of Kosovo and eight international organizations. The forum’s final document was not signed by 15 countries: Armenia, Brazil, Bahrain, the Vatican, Iraq, India, Indonesia, Jordan, Colombia, Libya, Mexico, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Thailand and South Africa.

Russia was not invited to the summit. Most UN members were absent, such as Azerbaijan, Belarus, Venezuela, Egypt, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Cuba, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Ethiopia.