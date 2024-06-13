France’s actions on Ukraine increase risk of direct clash with Russia — diplomat

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. France is getting increasingly more involved in the Ukraine conflict, bringing the possibility of a direct clash with Russia ever closer, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a news briefing.

"France is becoming more engaged in the armed conflict in Ukraine, consistently moving from the notion of assistance to undermining the situation. And, certainly, bringing the possibility of a direct clash with our side closer, something which is fraught with unpredictable consequences for security not only in Europe but worldwide," the diplomat said.

"Paris’ attempts to justify its reckless actions, to present things as if they are not leading to the further escalation of the Ukrainian crisis are unbecoming. Of course, that’s what they are leading to. They are simply igniting the situation on the European continent," Zakharova added.