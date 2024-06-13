DONETSK, June 13. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have left positions in the southwestern part of the settlement of Krasnogorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), adviser to the regional head Igor Kimakovsky told TASS on Thursday.

"In the southwest, our artillery and Aerospace Forces did not give the enemy any chance. Under this onslaught, Ukrainian armed formations abandoned the southwestern part [of Krasnogorovka], those who could leave," Kimakovsky said.

Ukrainian troops are suffering heavy casualties in that frontline area, he added.